GVM, Tharshan join hands for GodsJilla

CHENNAI: Marking actor Tharshan’s birthday, the makers of his next film, GodsJilla, launched the project with a formal pooja on Monday. Filmmaker Gautham Vasudev Menon will play a significant role in the new age fantasy rom-com.

Helmed by Mohan Guruselva, Alisha Mirani is the leading lady. The launch ceremony was graced by producer Kalaipuli S Thanu, FEFSI President RK Selvamani, directors Vijay, Sasi and Pandiraj. The star cast includes Robo Shankar, KPY Vinoth, Black Pandi and PGS, among others. The film is backed by Zinema Media and Entertainment Ltd, in association with PGS Productions.

GodsJilla reimagines the rom-com space by blending mythology, fantasy, humour, and heart-warming romance. At its core, lies the story of a heartbroken young man whose disillusionment with love sparks a celestial intervention, leading to a journey of self-discovery, redemption, and love.

Shivraj handles the camera, while Karthik Harsha composes the tunes. Aravindh B Ananth takes care of cuts.