GV Prakash to complete dubbing for his portions in ‘Kingston’ within next three days

CHENNAI: National Award winning music director G V Prakash, who is also one of Tamil cinema’s most bankable heroes, is now dubbing for ‘Kingston’, India's first sea horror film.

G V Prakash is not only playing the lead in the film and scoring its music but is also one of its producers.

Talking exclusively to IANS, the actor, taking a break from dubbing, said, “I am the last in the unit to dub for this film. I will complete dubbing within the next three days.”

The teaser of the film has triggered huge expectations from the film, which is scheduled for a release on March 7 this year.

Point out to G V Prakash that the teaser is stunning and he grins, “It is now being screened in over 280 screens along with Ajith sir’s ‘Vidaa Muyarchi’.”

The film, which will have G V Prakash playing the titular character Kingston in the film, is directed by debut filmmaker Kamal Prakash and features a promising star-cast including Divya Bharathi, Azhagam Perumal, ‘Merku Thodarchi Malai’ fame Antony, Chetan, Kumaravel, Sabumon and many others.

The cinematography of the film has been handled by Gokul Benoy, while the dialogues have been penned by Dhivek. Editing is being done by San Lokesh. Key technical contributors include S.S. Moorthy in the art department and Dhilip Subbarayan in the stunts department.

The sea fantasy adventure film, set against a coastal landscape, is produced on a big budget by Zee Studios in association with Parallel Universe Pictures, which happens to be G V Prakash’s own production house.

Dinesh Guna is the creative producer of this film, which has already wrapped up with its shooting work. Currently, the postproduction phase is progressing at the perfect momentum.

The film’s teaser that was recently released garnered a wonderful response from all the places scaling more than five million views within a short span of time.