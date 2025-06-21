GV Prakash Kumar unveils the teaser of Nee Forever

CHENNAI: On Saturday, music composer-actor GV Prakash Kumar released the teaser of Nee Forever, helmed by Ashokkumar Kalaivani. Sudharsan Govind and Archenaa Ravi are playing the lead roles in this new-age love story on dating apps.

The star cast also includes YGee Mahendran, Nizhalgal Ravi, MJ Shriram and Rethika Srinivas, among others. Pugazh and Eden are bankrolling Nee Forever, under the banner Zhen Studios.

Ashwin Hemanth is composing the tunes, while Raja Bhattacharjee is handling the camera. SA Nagarjun is taking care of the cuts. The makers are yet to announce the theatrical release date of the film.