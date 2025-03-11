GV is incredibly focused, DSP’s energy and passion for music is unmatchable, says singer Sublahshini

CHENNAI: Playback singer Sublahshini rose to fame recently with the chartbusters Golden Sparrow from Nilavukku En Mel Ennadi Kobam, Kissik from Allu Arjun-starrer Pushpa 2: The Rule and Raasa Raasa from GV Prakash’s Kingston. She stands unique with her vocal range and the versatility in her style. Her musical journey began as an independent artiste during the lockdown in 2020, after which she ventured into the film industry.

Walking down memory lane, Sublahshini’s fascination towards music is a result of her spending hours listening to songs on the radio and trying to sing along. “However, I noticed that only a few songs suited my vocal range. After getting access to the internet in 2015, I got exposed to different genres of music. That exposure changed my perspective on the industry and I started wondering why more songs weren’t being made for vocal ranges like mine. That’s when I began to consider songwriting seriously,” starts Sublahshini, who was in Chennai for My Music, My Rights by the Indian Performing Right Society (IPRS). This initiative aims to equip artistes with crucial industry insights beyond music creation, helping them navigate rights management, revenue generation, and career growth.

It wasn’t until 2017 that Sublahshini decided to create her own songs tailored to her voice. “Over time, I continued developing my craft, and during the pandemic, I finally started releasing my music. In 2021, I released the maximum number of songs in a year, and gradually, my audience grew. By 2023, I noticed a surge in listeners, and in early 2024, I received an incredible opportunity to sing for Golden Sparrow, thanks to one of my independent releases. That was a defining moment in my journey,” she shares.

Sharing her experience in working with some National award-winning music composers like GV Prakash Kumar and Devi Sri Prasad, an awestruck Sublahshini says, “GV sir is incredibly focused and meticulous when it comes to song-making. He juggles multiple projects at once, including his work as an actor, yet when he is working on a song, his level of concentration is unmatched. With DSP Sir, his energy is something I will never forget. I was recording a high-energy dance number for his film, and after the recording, he was dancing around the studio, fully immersed in the song’s vibe. Seeing someone commit to their work with such passion and joy was a beautiful experience. It reminded me that making music is not just about the technical process—it’s also about celebrating and enjoying the piece of art we create.”

This young and energetic singer wishes to collaborate with illustrious and legendary composers like Ilaiyaraaja, AR Rahman, Yuvan Shankar Raja, Santhosh Narayanan, Sean Roldan and Leon James. “English singer and songwriter Adele has been my greatest inspiration. I deeply admire the raw honesty in her songwriting as she transforms real-life experiences into deeply authentic and vulnerable narratives. That level of emotional connection is something I strive for,” she praises.

Sublahshini started her musical journey as an independent artiste and her album Kathadi aced the charts. Now, we can see many artistes joining hands with film music composers. “One of the biggest challenges indie artistes face is financial strain. Creating high-quality music is expensive, and promoting it requires significant investment as well. The question is—can they recover these costs through streaming income alone? Unfortunately, that’s not always the case. Indie artistes often juggle multiple roles, managing everything from production and marketing to business decisions on their own. Not everyone has strong marketing or business skills, which makes it difficult for them to gain visibility,” she shares.

As an idea to improve the current state of independent artistes, the playback singer suggests setting up more structured support in areas like funding, marketing, and distribution. “Social media is a powerful platform where many careers are built, making it essential for artistes to understand personal branding. However, it’s equally important to distinguish between genuine engagement and passive interactions. Developing a deep connection with your audience and understanding their investment in your music is an art in itself,” she concludes.