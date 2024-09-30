Gulshan Grover shares his experience of working with Kamal Haasan in 'Indian 2', calls him "best actor"

ABU DHABI: Veteran actor Gulshan Grover shared his experience of working with superstar Kamal Haasan in 'Indian 2' and called him the "best actor"

While speaking to media persons at the Sobha Realty IIFA Rocks 2024, he said, "I have had the great pleasure of acting in 'Indian 2' with my dear friend, and in my opinion, India's best actor, Kamal Haasan."

The actor, best known as the "Bad Man" of Bollywood, praised Kamal Haasan's performance in 'Indian 2', saying, "Every role that he plays, with tremendous ease, each part different from the other.

He's also an actor who can do action scenes so well. He can do comedy so well. He can do emotional scenes perfectly. And also, he can dance very well. So Kamal Haasan is a wonderful actor and a dear friend."

The sequel to the 1996 film 'Indian', 'Indian 2' is directed by S Shankar, features an ensemble cast including Siddharth, S. J. Suryah, Rakul Preet Singh, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Bobby Simha, Vivek, Nedumudi Venu, Kalidas Jayaram, Samuthirakani, Manobala, Gulshan Grover, Brahmanandam, Jagan, Guru Somasundaram and Deepa Shankar 'Indian 2' has music by Anirudh Ravichander and has writers Jayamohan, Kabilan Vairamuthu and Lakshmi Saravanakumar on board.

He appreciated the work of the director and shared, "Director Shankar is one of the most passionate directors who made this film, Indian 2, with a tremendous amount of passion. I had a wonderful experience working in the film."

Grover is an actor and producer, who has appeared in a number of films and is known for playing negative roles on screen. He is known for working in 'Hum Paanch', 'Bulundi, 'Rocky', 'Arth', 'Sadma', 'Avtaar', 'Mashaal', 'Veerana', among others.

Talking about the IIFA Awards 2024, Superstar Shah Rukh Khan bagged the trophy of Best Actor in a Leading Role for his performance in 'Jawan' on Saturday in Abu Dhabi. He received the award for his action-packed performance in 'Jawan', which also starred Deepika Padukone and Vijay Sethupathi.

On the other hand, Rani Mukerji bagged the IIFA 2024 trophy of Best Actress in a Leading Role for bringing exceptional depth and emotion to her heartbreaking portrayal in the film 'Mrs. Chatterjee vs. Norway'.

Rani played the character of an immigrant mother, who fights against all odds to win back the custody of her children. The second day of the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards 2024 was a star-studded affair, held in Abu Dhabi.'

Bollywood's biggest celebrities graced the event, including icons like Hema Malini, Rekha, superstar Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Vicky Kaushal, Shahid Kapoor, and Kriti Sanon.

One of the major highlights of the night was Shah Rukh Khan, who not only hosted the event but also entertained the audience with his signature charm.

Joining him on stage were Vicky Kaushal and Karan Johar, and together, they gave an electrifying performance on Shah Rukh's hit song "Jhoome Jo Pathaan." The crowd couldn't get enough as the stars lit up the stage with their dance moves.

The three-day celebration kick-started on September 27 with IIFA Utsavam, an event dedicated to the southern film industries--Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.