Grand sets erected in TR Garden for Magudam

CHENNAI: Vishal has joined hands with director Ravi Arasu of Eetti fame for his 35th film, Magudam. The team has come up with huge sets at TR Garden in Chennai, with a high budget.

This set is erected to shoot a unique stunt sequence that blends dance and action. Stunt choreographer Dilip Subbarayan and dance choreographer Dinesh are working together with Hollywood stuntmen for the shooting. T Rajendar met and wished the best for Vishal and the team.

Touted to be a period film, the first look featured Vishal in three different looks. Produced by RB Choudary, under the banner Super Good Films, Dushara Vijayan is playing the female lead. Magudam was launched in the mid of July and went on the floors in Chennai in the first week of August.

The star cast includes Anjali and Yogi Babu. Billed to be a blend of action, drama, and emotions, Magudam will feature music by GV Prakash Kumar. Richard M Nathan is handling the camera, while NB Srikanth is taking care of the cuts.