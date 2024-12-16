"Goodbye and thank you": Kamal Haasan pays tribute to legendary tabla maestro Zakir Hussain

NEW DELHI: The music industry is in mourning following the passing of Ustad Zakir Hussain, one of the most transcendent and influential percussionists of all time.

Hussain, 73, succumbed to idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis at his home in San Francisco, leaving behind an extraordinary legacy cherished by music lovers worldwide. His death was confirmed by Jon Bleicher of Prospect PR, representing the Hussain family.

A musical genius and cultural ambassador, Zakir Hussain was celebrated not only for his virtuosity on the tabla but also for his efforts to bridge the gap between Indian classical music and global genres.

His loss has sparked an outpouring of tributes from fans, musicians, and celebrities alike, with social media flooded with messages of condolences.

Among the many expressing their grief was Indian film legend Kamal Haasan, who shared a heartfelt tribute on his official X handle.

Haasan posted a nostalgic picture of himself with Zakir Hussain, both seated alongside a tabla, with the caption, "Zakir Bhai! He left too soon. Yet we are grateful for the times he gave us and what he left behind in the form of his art. Goodbye and Thank you. #ZakirHussain."

Born on March 9, 1951, in Mumbai, Zakir Hussain was introduced to music at an early age by his father, the legendary Ustad Alla Rakha, one of the most revered tabla maestros in history.

Recognizing his extraordinary talent, Zakir began performing publicly as a teenager, quickly establishing himself as a prodigy in the world of Indian classical music.

Zakir Hussain was a trailblazer in fusing traditional Indian music with international styles. His collaborations with the likes of Pandit Ravi Shankar, Ustad Vilayat Khan, and Western musicians such as John McLaughlin and Mickey Hart brought Indian rhythms to a worldwide audience.

Perhaps one of his most iconic collaborations was with Hart in the Grammy Award-winning album Planet Drum.

Hussain also worked extensively with McLaughlin in the groundbreaking jazz fusion group Shakti, a project that pushed the boundaries of both Indian classical and jazz music.

Throughout his career, Hussain garnered numerous accolades in recognition of his contributions to music. These included the prestigious Padma Shri (1988) and Padma Bhushan (2002) from the Government of India, as well as four Grammy Awards for his work in world music.

He was also honoured with the Sangeet Natak Akademi Award for his excellence in classical music and the National Heritage Fellowship in the United States, one of the highest honours for traditional artists.