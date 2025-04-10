Good Bad Ugly mini review: For Ajith fans by an Ajith fan

Cast: Ajith Kumar, Trisha Krishnan, Suneel, Arjun Das, Prasanna, Prabhu Jackie Shroff, Karthikeya Dev, Tinnu Anand, Priya Prakash Varrier, Redin Kingsley, Simran, Raghuram, Shine Tom Chacko, and Usha Uthup

Director: Adhik Ravichandran

Music director: GV Prakash Kumar

Rating: 3/5

Ajith Kumar's Good Bad Ugly is his second movie release in 2025 and Adhik's next after the 100-crore box office hit, Mark Antony. From the first frame till the end Good Bad Ugly is a pure tribute to Ajith's superstardom. Despite being star-studded, GBU is a one-man show.

Ajith impresses us in different avatars. Adhik has packed a story into this what is otherwise a heavy hero worship. There is action blended with a father-son sentiment

This movie is purely for AK's fans. They wouldn't mind watching this in repeat mode in theatres. Surprise cameos and whistle worthy moments make Good Bad Ugly a decent weekend watch.

Full review to follow soon...