    A gangster turns himself in to the police for the well-being of his family. But when his family is under threat and him being in prison, how does he manage to get them out of trouble

    AuthorKaushik RajaramanKaushik Rajaraman|10 April 2025 2:22 PM IST
    Good Bad Ugly mini review: For Ajith fans by an Ajith fan
    Cast: Ajith Kumar, Trisha Krishnan, Suneel, Arjun Das, Prasanna, Prabhu Jackie Shroff, Karthikeya Dev, Tinnu Anand, Priya Prakash Varrier, Redin Kingsley, Simran, Raghuram, Shine Tom Chacko, and Usha Uthup

    Director: Adhik Ravichandran

    Music director: GV Prakash Kumar

    Rating: 3/5

    Ajith Kumar's Good Bad Ugly is his second movie release in 2025 and Adhik's next after the 100-crore box office hit, Mark Antony. From the first frame till the end Good Bad Ugly is a pure tribute to Ajith's superstardom. Despite being star-studded, GBU is a one-man show.

    Ajith impresses us in different avatars. Adhik has packed a story into this what is otherwise a heavy hero worship. There is action blended with a father-son sentiment

    This movie is purely for AK's fans. They wouldn't mind watching this in repeat mode in theatres. Surprise cameos and whistle worthy moments make Good Bad Ugly a decent weekend watch.

    Full review to follow soon...

    Kaushik Rajaraman

