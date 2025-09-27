Goat fight not just sport but cultural expression: Dir Pragabhal on Jockey

CHENNAI: Director Dr Pragabhal is known for his work in Muddy, India’s first full-length film on mud racing. He is back with another project, Jockey, which is based on the traditional goat fight in Madurai.

Talking about the film, he said, “I witnessed these goat fights in Madurai for the first time. They fascinated me because of the deep bond between the goats and their handlers. This bond, which inspired the goats to fight with such passion, made me realise that this was not just a sport but also a cultural expression tied to Tamil heritage. For the film to be authentic, I knew the actors had to build a real bond with the goats. So, we purchased goats, trained, fed and lived with them, to create a genuine connection.”

The cast includes Yuvan Krishna, Ridhaan Krishnas, Ammu Abhirami, Kali and Madhusudhan Rao.

“The actors had to dedicate time, undergo physical training, and face real risks during practice,” he added.

Backed by PK7 Studios LLP, Jockey has music by Sakthi Balaji. NB Srikanth is the editor, while Udhayakumar handles the camera. The film is expected to be released by the end of this year.