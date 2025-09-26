‘Goal is to tell universally relatable, honest story’

CHENNAI: Recently, the first single from Carmeni Selvam, titled Carmeni, was unveiled.

Director of the film, Ram Chakri, shared, “With Carmeni Selvam, our goal was to tell a story that is honest, authentic, and universally relatable. Every single frame, every line of dialogue, is crafted to reflect the shared aspirations and struggles of ordinary people.” The star cast includes Samuthirakani, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Lakshmi Priya and Abhinaya.

Carmeni Selvam, a social drama, follows Selvam, a humble and principled car driver, whose life takes a dramatic turn when a sudden family emergency forces him to confront his values.

Bankrolled by Pathway Productions, Carmeni Selvam will release on October 17.