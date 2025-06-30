Global stories, local voices: Film clubs foster thoughtful cinema culture

CHENNAI: Cinephiles in Chennai are increasingly drawn to world cinema, not just to watch it, but to understand and discuss it. The growing number of attendees at film clubs across the city is a clear sign that many seek meaningful conversations around cinema. Film clubs are shaping a more inclusive and thoughtful viewing culture. Through curated screenings, post-film discussions, themed festivals and filmmaker Q&As, these clubs create spaces where people can not just watch, but deeply engage with cinema.

Cinema Rendezvous, a club screening films since 2012, meets once a month. Each session includes a screening followed by informal but insightful discussions. Founder Shylaja Chetlur says, “Bringing people back to world cinema is already happening. With access to online film festivals and more international content, exposure to global perspectives is more than ever before. What excites me about film clubs is that watching and discussing cinema opens up new interpretations. Each of us picks up something others may have missed.”

Shylaja Chetlur

She adds, “Our club is a space where everyone’s voice is heard. Sometimes I deliberately introduce a perspective I don’t necessarily agree with, just to get people to open up. Moderating these conversations is important. They often go beyond the film, into society. Filmmakers often reflect society and film clubs help guide viewers to these areas of expression.”

At Cinema Rendezvous, sessions include film screenings, curated discussions, and guest Q&As with directors, technicians, and actors. “We have a very diverse audience - people from different professions, ages, not just young filmmakers. I remember someone once asking what a film distributor could bring to the discussion. But the distributor spoke about so many facets of film finance, and it turned out to be one of the most eye-opening sessions.”

The club’s WhatsApp groups are active with regular discussions and idea exchanges. “It’s a space of collective learning: listening without judgment and accepting different interpretations. Most debates remain unresolved, and that’s the beauty of it.”

Films like ‘The Wonder’ and The Hours have sparked strong conversations among women. “Women relate to these narratives deeply and we have to educate and encourage them to express freely. We even have a women-only discussion group. There’s one elderly woman, who is nearly 90, who comes with a portable oxygen cylinder. She’s formed a special bond with a young girl who attends. These friendships are real, and these shared experiences are meaningful,” shares Shylaja, who is also an actor.

“Initially, viewers only talk about the story. Gradually, they begin noticing performance, location, then the direction, and the socio-political context. Awareness grows here. Not just commercial cinema, we focus on indie films too,” she explains.

She notices that friendships that begin at these screenings often go beyond one event. Some sessions are free, some ticketed, which helps the club reach a wider and more committed audience.

Coming up, Cinema Rendezvous, in collaboration with the Australian Consulate-General, will screen 'Sweet As', an Aboriginal coming-of-age film on July 12 at Le Magic Lantern, Nungambakkam. “It’s the fourth Aboriginal Australian film we’ve screened in the city. We’re not just exploring the aesthetic of cinema, but also its socio-political depth. You connect emotionally first, then analyse the layers. We have interesting, well-read members who bring different perspectives. The interactive sessions and the space we create for safe, open discussion are what make it special,” the entrepreneur tells DT Next.

Another prominent film club in the city is the Indo Cine Appreciation Foundation (ICAF), a non-profit organisation that has promoted non-commercial cinema since 2003. E. Thangaraj, Director of Administration at ICAF, says, “We aim to bring the best of world cinema to Chennai, through partnerships with embassies and consulates. These screenings benefit both our members and professionals in the film industry.”

He believes Chennai’s vibrant film industry and its receptive audience make it a fitting home for such festivals. “Our events help filmmakers here understand global production techniques. They learn how films are made abroad and what can be adopted. It helps them grow professionally.”

ICAF hosts screenings from countries like Spain, Korea, Thailand, Russia, China, France, and Japan among others. “We also invite professionals from the field to interact with the audience. The idea is to create a democratic space where people from all walks of life can appreciate cinema.”

According to Thangaraj, “People want to see international films to understand the craft. We’ve seen this interest grow steadily over the years. Good cinema deserves good audiences and Chennai has them.”