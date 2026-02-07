'Ghooskhor Pandat' title sparks row, Neeraj Pandey withdraws publicity material

The film, which is produced by Pandey and portrays Bajpayee as a corrupt cop, was announced on Tuesday during a Netflix event in Mumbai.

After the film's teaser was unveiled, the title triggered an outrage on social media with many users saying that it portrays a particular community in bad light.

The UP Police has registered an FIR against the film’s director on the directions of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. The case was registered at the Hazratganj police station late on Thursday night.