'Ghooskhor Pandat' row: Producer Neeraj Pandey to revise title, Delhi High Court rejects petition to halt release

The decision comes after producers informed the Delhi High Court that it is going to change the name of the movie.

The lawyer representing the producer Neeraj Pandey further stated that all promotional material related to the movie has already been removed from social media.

The petitioner had alleged that the title and proposed content of the film are defamatory and communally offensive.

A massive row erupted after social media users criticised the title of the film, calling it derogatory towards the Brahmin community.

Apart from this, multiple FIRs were filed seeking a ban on the release of the project.

