Ghibran to compose score for Atharvaa Murali's DNA

CHENNAI: Music Director Ghibran is onboard to score background music for Atharvaa Murali-Nimisha Sajayan starrer DNA produced by S Ambeth Kumar of Olympia Movies, and directed by Nelson Venkatesan.

The film boasts a musical bonanza of bringing five talented music directors to compose five tracks for the film.

The film’s concept, blended with emotions and energy, necessitated the captivating score of Ghibran to enhance the visual experience. Nelson Venkatesan expresses his gratitude to Ghibran for joining the team.

Currently, the film’s post production is nearing completion, and the makers will soon reveal the theatrical release date.

DNA is a crime-action drama, which has an ensemble star-cast of promising actors including Balaji Sakthivel and Ramesh Thilak.