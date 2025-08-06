Ghaati trailer: Anushka’s fiery action avatar

CHENNAI: On Wednesday, the makers of Ghaati unveiled the trailer of the film. Krish Jagarlamudi is helming the project, which features Anushka Shetty and Vikram Prabhu in the lead roles.

The trailer offers a glimpse into the gripping narrative and bloodshed filled world of Ghaati. Anushka is seen in an action avatar after a long time.

The video hints how a victim fights back for a cause. Backed by Rajeev Reddy and Sai Babu Jagarlamudi, under the banner First Frame Entertainment, Sagar Nagavelli is composing the tunes.

Last year in November, the team unveiled the first look of the actor on her birthday. The poster was accompanied by the tagline ‘Victim, Criminal, Legend’, further setting the tone for a journey that’s bound to be emotionally charged and intense.

Manojh Reddy Katasani is the cinematographer, while Venkata Swamy Nakka and Chanakya Reddy Toorupu are taking care of cuts. Ghaati is releasing in theatres on September 5.

