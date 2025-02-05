‘Gethu’ Dinesh plays dual roles in his next film, ‘Karuppu Pulsar’

CHENNAI: Actor Dinesh, who was called ‘Attakathi’ Dinesh after the success of his film ‘Attakathi’ and who is now being called ‘Gethu’ Dinesh after the success of his most recent film ‘Lubber Pandhu’, will, for the first time in his career, be seen playing dual roles in his upcoming film ‘Karuppu Pulsar’.

Directed by debutant Murali Krish, ‘Karuppu Pulsar’ has been produced by Dr. Sathya M of Yasho Entertament. The commercial entertainer is set against the backdrops of Chennai and Madurai.

Sources close to the unit say that the film’s postproduction work too has been completed and that the makers are now looking for a suitable date to release the film.

They add that following the grand success of Lubber Pandhu, Dinesh will be seen in dual roles. While one role will be that of an individual from Madurai, his second role will be that of a Chennai youngster.

The film revolves around the incidents that take place after both these characters meet. How the duo tackle problems that come their way is what the film is all about.

The film has a heavy dose of comedy and is laced with racy twists and turns. It has been made in such a way that audiences of all age groups will enjoy watching it.

Director Murali Krish says, “So far, there have been many Tamil movies with double action hero stories, but this one will be an exception. This will be an out-and-out comedy commercial entertainer that will keep tickling your funny bones. Both the Black Pulsar in Polladhavan movie, and Jallikattu protest sparked off the basic idea for this film in me.”

The director further adds, “We have shot a live Jallikkattu event in Madurai for this film. Dinesh accepted to be a part of this film without any hesitation after listening to the story.

“What was more astonishing was his dedication. He chose to participate in the actual Jallikattu sport without any dupes for a couple of days for the sake of this film. He embraced the bulls in a professional manner as champions would.

“He has performed another role of a Chennai youngster as well. We completed shooting the entire film across Chennai and Madurai in a span of 28 days. Following ‘Lubber Pandhu’, this will be a treat for audiences.”

While Dinesh is playing dual roles in this film, Reshma Venkat and Madhunika are essaying the female lead roles opposite him. Mansoor Ali Khan, Kalaiarasan, Saravanan Subbiah, Prince Ajay, Prankster Rahul among others will be seen playing pivotal roles.

Inbaraj Rajendran has penned the lyrics for this film, which has cinematography by Bhaskar Aarumugam. Sasi Thatche is overseeing editing works, and T Udhayakumar is responsible for sound design.