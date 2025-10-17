Genelia sets fitness goals after Deepavali parties

MUMBAI: Actress Genelia D’Souza is setting major fitness and festive fashion goals this week. After attending a string of Deepavali celebrations, the actress was spotted hitting the gym early in the morning, balancing festive indulgence with her dedication to fitness.

In a recent social media story, Genelia shared a video from her workout session, performing full squats with 30 kg weights. She captioned it, “Diwali nights, kids’ early morning schedules, what to do, what to do, what to do.” Dressed in a blue athletic outfit, Genelia looked focused and determined as she powered through her training routine.

Her fitness update comes right after she turned heads with her festive looks on Instagram. In her latest post, she was seen in a cream and red embroidered lehenga by Vikram Phadnis, paired with silver art jewellery, effortlessly blending glamour and grace.