Gear up for a magical, massy project as Allu Arjun and Atlee coming together

CHENNAI: On the occasion of actor Allu Arjun's birthday, the much-awaited announcement of his 22nd film with director Atlee was made just a few minutes ago.

Backed by Sun Pictures, the project is expected to be on a grand scale offering a different cinematic experience.

The team unveiled a two-minute 34-second video, titled Gear Up, which gives a glimpse into the initial works of the yet-to-be-titled project. The initial part of the video shows the meeting of Kalanidhi Maaran, Allu Arjun and Atlee and they board a flight to Los Angeles, USA. They reach the office of Lola VFX, who was recently a part of actor Vijay’s The Greatest Of All Time and also worked in various Marvel films. Allu Arjun and Atlee are also seen visiting Spectral Motion, Fractured FX, ILM Technoprops, Ironhead Studio and Legacy Effects.

Billed to be a fantasy entertainer where magic meets mass, the actor and director went on to experiment with the technologies and miniature monsters. The heads of all the above-mentioned companies were amazed by the script and wishes to create the best for the project.

Fans are going gaga over the announcement as this marks Allu Arjun’s Tamil debut. Other details regarding the cast and crew are kept under wraps.