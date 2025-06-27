Gautham Ram Karthik’s next to be sci-fi crime thriller project

CHENNAI: Directed by Sooriyaprathap S, actor Gautham Ram Karthik will be next seen in a new film, under the production of Dhanishtan Fernando, Rajarajan Gananasambandam, Sanjai Shankar and Shaik Mujeeb of Verus Productions. The yet-to-be-titled film will be a sci-fi crime thriller.

Gautham Ram Karthik will be essaying the role of a cop. Arjun Raja will be handling the camera, while John Abraham will take care of the cuts. Vithushanan is composing the tunes. The film’s antagonist role is said to be powerful.

A major portion of the film will be shot in and around Chennai, with shooting set to kick off soon. The team is in talks with artistes of pan-Indian stature for this upcoming film.