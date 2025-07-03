Gautham Ram Karthik’s next titled ROOT-Running Out Of Time

CHENNAI: Actor Gautham Ram Karthik is gearing up for his next film. On Thursday, the makers revealed the title as ROOT-Running Out Of Time. Billed to be a sci-fi crime thriller, the film marks Bollywood actor Aparshakti Khurana’s Tamil debut.

Directed by Sooriyaprathap S, Bhavya Trikha plays the female lead. The director said, “This film has been a passion project right from the scripting stage. The idea behind ROOT is to present a gripping crime thriller set against the backdrop of a sci-fi world, but with grounded, emotionally resonant characters. Gautham Ram Karthik brings a powerful presence and depth to the role of a police officer. Aparshakti is a brilliant performer with a strong emotional range and sharp screen presence. The dynamic between Gautham and Aparshakti in this film is one of the highlights, and I truly believe audiences are in for something new and exciting.”

Verus Production is backing the project. Arun Raja is handling the camera, while John Abraham is taking care of the cuts.