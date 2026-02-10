Gautham Ram Karthik-starrer ROOT's post production progressing at brisk pace, says producer

The film, which is being produced by Shaik Mujeeb, Sanjai Shankar, Rajarajan Gananasambandam and Dhanishtan Fernando, is currently powering ahead with an intense and meticulously planned post-production schedule.

Having wrapped up shooting across Chennai and multiple locations, the film has now moved into full-fledged post-production, with editing, sound design, music composition, VFX integration, and DI works progressing simultaneously at a brisk pace.

The makers are focused on crafting a gripping cinematic experience that matches the scale and ambition envisioned during production.

