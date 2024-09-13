'Gautham immediately related himself well to the story'

CHENNAI: The makers of Gautham Karthik's 19th film, which is tentatively titled GK19 was announced by the makers on his birthday on Thursday. Directed by Dhina Raghavan and produced by APV Maran and Ganesh Babu for MG Studios, the story for the film has been penned by director Raju Murugan. "There have been several films made on the life of people in north Chennai. This film will show the audience that there are such pockets in south Chennai as well. The story is set in the backdrop of Taramani, where I was born and raised. I have documented what the neighbourhood has gone through over the years," director Dhina Raghavan told DT Next.

(l to r) Raju Murugan, Gautham Karthik and Dhina Raghavan

The film will have dialogues by Raju Murugan whom Dhina assisted in films like Gypsy and Japan. "Once he listened to the idea, he believed that it would be apt for him to pen the dialogues. The story will align well to the kind of films he has made. Our producers APV Maran, and Ganesh Babu of Dada fame, with whom I have worked with during our short film days too understood the depth of the story and came forward to bankroll the film," he added.

Dhina said that Gautham was impressed with it as soon as he heard the story. "Gautham Karthik and Manjima listened to the narration and they instantly liked it. Gautham was able to relate himself to the character well. The film will go on floors soon and will be shot predominantly in Taramani, Perungudi and Velachery predominantly," Dhina remarked.