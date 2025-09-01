Gatta Kusthi 2 to focus on Vishnu, Aishwarya Lekshmi’s marital life after child

CHENNAI: A few weeks ago, Vishnu Vishal confirmed that his 2022-hit film, Gatta Kusthi, will have a sequel. On Monday, it was officially announced with a fun-filled announcement video.

The video gives away that the film will be a proper sequel and will focus on the marital life of Vishnu Vishal and Aishwarya Lekshmi after having a child. Chella Ayyavu is helming the project, and the lead actors will be reprising the same roles in the sequel. Dr Ishari Ganesh and Vishnu Vishal are jointly producing Gatta Kusthi 2, under the banner Vels Film International Pvt Ltd and VV Studioz, respectively.

Munishkanth, Kaali Venkat and Karunaas will be playing key roles in the film, which will have music by Sean Roldan. KM Bhaskaran is the director of photography, while Barath Vikraman is overseeing cuts.

Other details regarding the film are kept under wraps.