Gaten Matarazzo reveals which 'Stranger Things' co-stars he constantly keeps texting

LOS ANGELES: The ‘Stranger Things’ star Gaten Matarazzo is talking about his camaraderie with his co-stars from the superhit streaming show.

The actor recently opened up about the real-life dynamic between his co-stars. He shared who he keeps in touch with from the cast, reports ‘People’ magazine.

He said, “I'm texting Finny (Finn Wolfhard) and Caleb (McLaughlin) a ton all the time. They update a lot. They like a good meme and a good laugh. A good voice memo, too. Those are always. We do a number of those on a frequent basis”.

As per ‘People’, Gaten Matarazzo and his co-stars have been on the show since its start in 2015, he has even lived with Wolfhard, 22. In his appearance on the Jesse Tyler Ferguson's Dinner’s on Me podcast, Matarazzo dished on being roommates with his co-star while filming ‘Stranger Things’ season 5.

He said, “It was great. It was kind of like a college experience”. Like true college life, Matarazzo said that keeping their apartment clean was a struggle.

He said, “I would look around like three months after we lived together and (be) like, ‘This place is disgusting. What are we doing?’”.

When asked by Ferguson who was messier, the actor explained, “We kind of match each other's energy a little bit”.

He added that they "had been so close for so long that we didn't really hold each other to a standard”. “We were kind of like, ‘Ah, f--- it. Whatever, man. We'll get to it later’”, he said.

‘Stranger Things’ final season premiered on November 26 on Netflix. The actor also explained what the finale table read was like.

He said, “That was December 2023. So even that was quite some time ago, and it was unreal. Everyone was so excited about it, looking forward to it. It was a good experience”.

“It was parceled up over time, so we only read the first maybe three or four (episodes) at one time, and then we trickled in the other ones later on”, he added.