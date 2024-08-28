Gangs of Wasseypur set to re-release in theatres on this date

MUMBAI: The popular two-part film 'Gangs of Wasseypur', which stars actors Manoj Bajpayee and Nawazuddin Siddiqui, is set to return to theatres on August 30. Director Anurag Kashyap on Tuesday took to his Instagram account to share a poster announcing the exciting news.

According to the poster shared by Anurag, the film will be shown in theatres from August 30 to September 5. Tickets are available on the official website of Miraj Cinemas. Along with the poster the director added a caption that read, "In three days the Gang will be back... GOW back in cinemas."

The re-release will allow fans to watch the modern classic on the big screen once again.

The Anurag Kashyap directorial is based on a real-life story, the film revolves around a gangster, who clashes with a coal mining mafia.

Featuring an ensemble cast with Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Manoj Bajpayee, Huma Qureshi, Richa Chadda and Tigmanshu Dhulia, the first instalment of 'Gangs of Wasseypur' was released on June 22, 2012. The Kashyap revenge drama received a lot of praise from critics and was also a hit at the box office.