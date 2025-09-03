‘Gandhi Kannadi will have a political undertone to it’

CHENNAI: The director of Gandhi Kannadi, Sherief, is excited as the movie is all set to hit the screens this Friday. The audience too are intrigued with the title as the shows have been filling up in movie booking portals. “We have used the title as a metaphor here. There are several things that remind us of Mahatma Gandhi and his round spectacles are one among them. This is not directly related to the spectacles, but what Gandhi Kannadi means here is what the film’s crux is all about,” says the filmmaker.

Divulging more about the story, Sherief says that Gandhi Kannadi, produced by Jayi Kiran’s Adhimulam Creations, is a feel-good drama. “It also has a slight political touch. The movie is based on true events that affected us in one way or the other. Why it inspired me to weave a story around it is the crux of the film. I would want the events to unfold on the big screens on September 5,” he adds.

The film has an ensemble cast of KPY Bala, Namita Krishnamoorthy, Balaji Sakthivel and Archana. “Bala and I discussed this movie on the set of a film set, in which he played a supporting role and I was a co-director, seven years ago. I called him later one day to seek his guidance and that is when we decided to give shape to this project. I had initially written this script for Rajini sir to play the role of Gandhi. Then I wanted a gigantic personality and cast Balaji Sakthivel sir. Archana ma’am did not even think twice to give her nod for the film. So, things fell in place,” remarks Sherief.



