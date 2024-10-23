From Rekha, Shabana Azmi to Kartik Aaryan, check out who all attended Manish Malhotra's Diwali party

MUMBAI: Diwali is around the corner and celebrations have already started in B-Town. Last night in Mumbai, many celebrities attended Manish Malhotra's gala event.

The star-studded party was graced by several celebrities, including Ananya Panday, Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi, Suhana Khan, Gauri Khan, Kriti Sanon, Shriya Saran, Huma Qureshi, Alaya F, Alia Bhatt, Rekha, Arjun Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Tahira Kashyap, Aparshakti Khurana, Shilpa Shetty, among others.

Shilpa Shetty arrived at the Diwali bash and as always stunned everyone with her glamorous look.

She attended the party with her sister Shamita Shetty.

Janhvi Kapoor dazzled in her shimmery saree

Kriti Sanon, who was recently seen in 'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya' and 'Crew' looked amazing in a bright yellow saree

Arjun Kapoor also graced the event.

Actor Raveena Tandon attended the party and captivated everyone.

Shraddha Kapoor grabbed the eyeballs with her simplicity and grace.

Veteran stars Rekha and Shabana Azmi posed together at the Diwali bash. Rekha can be seen kissing Shabana Azmi on her cheeks.

Ananya Panday arrived to attend the gala night.

Kartik Aaryan, who is gearing up for his next project, 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' was also among the attendees.

Several other celebs graced the Diwali bash including Sharvari Wagh, Kajol, Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput, Sobhita Dhulipala, and many others. Their presence added a glam quotient to the grand event.