From a girl-next-door to a star in the making: Monisha Blessy’s journey to big screen

CHENNAI: A young girl, with no film background, dreams of stepping into the world of cinema. After numerous rejections, hopeless days, and setbacks, Monisha Blessy now stands firm with her promising performances in Sivakarthikeyan’s Maaveeran (2023) and the recently released web series Suzhal: The Vortex Season 2.

For Monisha, it all started with an annual day miming performance during her school days, and the sound of applause was deeply etched in her memory. “That motivated me to pursue a career in acting, and I chose electronic media for my higher studies. When I was in class 12, I participated in a one-day VJ contest and got to host a show with the main anchor. That ignited the fire in me even more,” says Monisha, who secured second place in Kalakka Povathu Yaaru in 2019.

As she lacked anyone to guide her on how the film industry works, Monisha was under the impression that if she gave her best in the auditions, she would be selected. However, the reality was different. “With time, I understood the basics of the industry and realised that patience is the key,” she smiles. She used the opportunities she had on the small screen and YouTube channels to reach her destination—the big screen. “Even in the YouTube videos I acted in, most of my roles went uncredited. But I didn’t want to miss any opportunities, as it helped me become a bit more familiar with the audience,” she adds.

Even after giving her all, Monisha had to start from the beginning when the pandemic hit in 2020. After that, her life took a major turn when the chance to join Cook With Comali knocked on her door. “It was only after that people started knowing me by my name,” she says. The widespread compliment Monisha has always received is that she has the face of a girl-next-door. When asked how she reacts to such compliments, she jokes, “Even people in my neighbourhood didn’t know that I was in the media. But yes, I am grateful for all the overwhelming love I receive now.”

During the shoot of Maaveeran, the film’s director, Madonne Ashwin, patiently guided Monisha in the initial days. “He detailed every scene to me. After the first schedule, I started improvising. After the hospital scene in the film, he shook my hand and appreciated my performance. That was a surreal moment as I was able to fulfil the director’s vision,” shares the budding actor, who was also part of the Modern Love Chennai web series.

Initially, like many other parents, Monisha’s parents were also sceptical about her passion. However, seeing her efforts, they understood and supported her decision. “I reached a low point in my life when I decided to quit acting and go for a regular job. But my dad pushed me to try, reminding me of the struggles I went through to reach where I am now. That’s when Maaveeran was offered to me.”

Talking about her experience meeting Rajinikanth and Vijay on the sets of Coolie and Jananayagan, an excited Monisha says, “Last year in July, I met Rajini sir and was amazed. Even after all these years of experience, his curiosity in observing and delivering each scene like a newbie was stunning. His energy on set was infectious. On the other hand, Vijay sir’s humbleness and down-to-earth personality inspired me.”

Monisha wishes to be a director’s actor and dreams of working with Fahadh Faasil in the future. “It is quite fascinating how he delivers all the emotions subtly through his eyes,” she notes. She wants to take on character roles that have deep and strong arcs. She also wishes to explore antagonistic roles that drive the films.

Giving us a sneak peek into her experience working with filmmakers Lokesh Kanagaraj and H. Vinoth for Coolie and Jananayagan respectively, Monisha states, “Lokesh anna keeps everyone comfortable on set. I was initially quite afraid to speak to H. Vinoth sir. Then I came to know that he regularly watches the cooking shows I was a part of in his leisure time. He is a lively person and often cracks jokes on set, keeping the atmosphere in high spirits.”

For all aspiring artists like her, Monisha suggests not giving up and to keep trying, as each effort will eventually be recognised. “I have learned to treat all my projects as my first attempt with utmost dedication. This helps me learn more because I know how many people are still waiting for this opportunity,” she concludes with the hope of essaying timeless characters.