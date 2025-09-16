‘Follow your passion after laying strong financial foundation’

CHENNAI: Actor Rameez Raja, known for his works in Darling 2 and Vithimathi Ulta, took a break from the film industry after incurring a loss. However, without deterring, he went on to start his own business. Now, after the success of his venture, he is again stepping into the film industry.

“All the budding artistes, who wish to make it big in the film industry, should understand that passion alone will not fetch money. We need to lay a strong financial foundation to handle the failures and march further,” the actor said.

He is returning to films as an actor and producer after seven years. “Cinema is my passion. But a steady source of income is necessary to balance life,” he added.

As there is a huge craze among the audience for horror and thriller genres, Rameez’s next film is expected to be a horror one and is in the initial stages of pre-production. “I will be playing the lead role, which will be quite unique. I will also don the producer’s hat to make the film on a grand scale,” Rameez shared.