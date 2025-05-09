First look posters of GVP, Kayadu Lohar’s Immortal unveiled

CHENNAI: Two first looks of GV Prakash Kumar and Kayadu Lohar’s upcoming film Immortal were officially unveiled by Vijay Sethupathi and Venkat Prabhu respectively. One of the first looks shows a close up shot of Kayadu’s face as her hair flows with GV Prakash standing amid it. In another poster, the pair is seen with a glass of wine, facing each other in a bathtub.

Written and directed by debutant Mariyappan Chinna and produced by Arunkumar Dhanasekaran under the AK Film Factory banner, Immortal promises to be a fantasy thriller packed with emotion, action, and visual flair.

Shot in scenic locales across Chennai and Kerala, the film is currently in its final stages of production, with post-production and VFX work in full swing.

Music for Immortal is by Sam CS, with San Lokesh as the editor. The teaser and trailer will be announced soon.