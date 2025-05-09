First look posters of GVP, Kayadu Lohar’s Immortal unveiled
Written and directed by debutant Mariyappan Chinna and produced by Arunkumar Dhanasekaran under the AK Film Factory banner, Immortal promises to be a fantasy thriller packed with emotion, action, and visual flair
CHENNAI: Two first looks of GV Prakash Kumar and Kayadu Lohar’s upcoming film Immortal were officially unveiled by Vijay Sethupathi and Venkat Prabhu respectively. One of the first looks shows a close up shot of Kayadu’s face as her hair flows with GV Prakash standing amid it. In another poster, the pair is seen with a glass of wine, facing each other in a bathtub.
Shot in scenic locales across Chennai and Kerala, the film is currently in its final stages of production, with post-production and VFX work in full swing.
Music for Immortal is by Sam CS, with San Lokesh as the editor. The teaser and trailer will be announced soon.
Here is the first look of my next #Immortal @11Lohar … a thriller film @DirMari_Chinna @AKfilmfactory @SamCSmusic @gopiprasannaa pic.twitter.com/bY7pdd1uep— G.V.Prakash Kumar (@gvprakash) May 9, 2025