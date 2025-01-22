First look of Tovino-starrer ‘Narivetta’ released

CHENNAI: The makers of director Anuraj Manohar’s eagerly-awaited Malayalam film ‘Narivetta‘ on Tuesday released the first look poster of the film to mark the birthday celebrations of the film’s lead actor, Tovino Thomas.

Tovino Thomas, while sharing the first look poster on his X timeline, wrote, “Either be a hunter or be the hunted. The choice is yours. And here the hunt begins !!! Presenting the first look of #Narivetta. Grateful for all the love and support on this special day.!!”

It may be recalled that it was only recently that the unit of the film had announced that they had wrapped up the shooting of the film.

Tovino had then shared details of his experience working on the film. The actor informed that shooting for the film had started in Kuttanad‍ and that the first schedule had the team shooting in Kavalam, Pulinkunni and Changanassery, after which the team shot in the Wayanad region.

Tovino disclosed that the entire shooting had been completed in a period of 65 days.

Admitting that although the film required a lot of hard work, Tovino said he enjoyed the entire time that they shot because of being with a crew that he felt close to.

Disclosing that ‘Narivetta’ was a political ‍ drama, Tovino had said, “I believe it is a topic that needs to be spoken about boldly and discussed. I hope it will be a film that will make you enjoy it with all your heart in the theatre ‍ and make you think ‍ after leaving the theatre‍.”

Stating that he had an emotional journey with the character he plays in ‘Narivetta’, Tovino said he experienced the joy, happiness, crisis and pain of life along with the character. “This is a film that I have been waiting for‍ with great anticipation in my acting career.”

‘Narivetta’ has triggered huge expectations for a number of reasons. One such reason is that this will mark the acting debut of popular Tamil film director Cheran in Malayalam.

The film, which is believed to be based on real incidents, also features Suraj Venjaramoodu in a pivotal role. Produced by Tippushan and Shiyas Hassan and written by Abin Joseph, the film has cinematography by Vijay and music by Jakes Bejoy. Editing for the film is by Shameer Muhammed while Art direction is by Bawa and costume design is by Arun Manohar.