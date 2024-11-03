First look of Madhavan, Mithran Jawahar’s Adhirshtasaali unveiled

ciCHENNAI: Madhavan, who was last seen in the Hindi thriller Shaitaan alongside Ajay Devgn and Jyotika, has unveiled the first look of his next film, which marks his return to the Tamil film industry.

On Sunday, Madhavan shared his first look of Adhirshtasaali on Instagram, captioning it, "Proudly unveiling the first look of my film #Adhirshtasaali. Directed by @MithranRJawahar, this has been an awesome and unforgettable journey. #AdhirshtasaaliFirstLook (sic)."

The poster presents a split screen showcasing two contrasting versions of Madhavan. On one side, he appears as a wealthy businessman, with a developed city in the background. On the other, he looks like a commoner, set against a countryside landscape. Adhirshtasaali is directed by Mithran Jawahar, who is known for his work in Yaaradi Nee Mohini, Uthamaputhiran and Thiruchitrambalam, among others.

The filmmakers initially announced the project on social media, sharing a photo of Madhavan depicting his progression from owning a bike to an expensive car. Adhirshtasaali marks Madhavan’s first collaboration with Mithran. The film's script is penned by author Jeyamohan.

The cast includes Sharmila Mandre, Radikaa Sarathkumar, Madonna Sebastian, Sai Dhanshika, Jagan, Niroop NK, Upasana RC, Mathew Varghese, Udhay Mahesh, KSG Venkatesh, and Ravi Prakash, among others. Sharmila Mandre will reportedly play the female lead, while Radikaa Sarathkumar is set to portray Madhavan’s mother. Yuvan Shankar Raja is composing the music.

The film has entered the final stages of post-production. This fantasy drama was shot in locations across Scotland, including the Forth Bridge, Edinburgh, and Dean Village. Filming also took place on Victoria Street, a notable location from the Harry Potter films. The makers have yet to announce the film's release date.

Apart from Adhirshtasaali, Madhavan is set to appear in the Tamil film Test, directed by producer Sashikanth. The film also stars Nayanthara, Meera Jasmine and Siddharth in the lead roles. The makers have wrapped the production earlier this year. However, the release date of the film is not yet revealed.