First look of Kotapadi J Rajesh's acting debut Angikaaram released 

CHENNAI: Angikaaram marks the acting debut of producer Kotapadi J Rajesh, directed by Pa Ranjith’s assistant director, JP Thenpaadhiyaan.

Produced by Swastik Visions, it focuses on hardships of athletes and the dark side of sport authorities in which Rajesh plays an athlete.

With Sindhoori Viswanath in the female lead, the film also casts Viji Venkatesh, Antony, Ranjagaraj Paney, Mansoor Ali Khan and Mohanram.

With Ghibran’s music, A Vishwanath‘s cinematography, the film is produced by Prashanth, Ajithbasker and Arunmurugan under the Swastik Visions.

The makers are about to complete the shoot and announcements for the release date are underway.