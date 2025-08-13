First look of Daniel Day-Lewis from comeback movie 'Anemone' unveiled

LOS ANGELES: Hollywood studio Focus Features has shared the first look of Oscar-winning actor Daniel Day-Lewis from the upcoming film "Anemone", which marks his return to movies after an eight year retirement.

The acclaimed-actor has won the Academy award for best actor thrice for his roles in Jim Sheridan's biographical drama "My Left Foot", Paul Thomas Anderson's epic period drama "There Will Be Blood" and Steven Spielberg's historical drama "Lincoln".

"Anemone", a family drama about the "lives undone by seemingly irreconcilable legacies of political and personal violence", marks the directorial debut of his son Ronan Day-Lewis, who has co-written the project with the actor.

The movie will have its world premiere at the 63rd New York Film Festival. It also features Sean Bean and Samantha Morton in pivotal roles.

"Three-time Oscar winner Daniel Day-Lewis returns to the screen with ANEMONE, directed by Ronan Day-Lewis. Also starring Sean Bean and Samantha Morton.

Premiering at this year's New York Film Festival. #NYFF63," Focus Features posted on its official social media handles.

Set in Northern England, the film follows a middle-aged man, played by Bean, who sets out from his suburban home on a journey into the woods, where he reconnects with his estranged hermit brother, played by Day-Lewis.

"Bonded by a mysterious, complicated past, the men share a fraught, if occasionally tender relationship-one that was forever altered by shattering events decades earlier," read the official logline.

Day-Lewis had called it quits on acting after featuring in 2017's film "Phantom Thread", directed by Anderson.

Before the release of the movie, the 68-year-old had issued a statement announcing his retirement.

"Daniel Day-Lewis will no longer be working as an actor. He is immensely grateful to all of his collaborators and audiences over the many years. This is a private decision and neither he nor his representatives will make any further comment on this subject," it read.

The actor had also spoken about his decision to retire after a career of over three decades in an interview with W magazine.

"I didn't want to get sucked back into another project. All my life, I've mouthed off about how I should stop acting, and I don't know why it was different this time, but the impulse to quit took root in me, and that became a compulsion. It was something I had to do," he said.

At the NYFF, "Anemone" will be screened under the Spotlight section. The film gala will run from September 26 to October 13.