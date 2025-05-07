Film personalities hail Indian armed forces for 'Operation Sindoor' strikes on Pakistan

NEW DELHI: Actors Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar, Kangana Ranaut, and Allu Arjun praised Indian armed forces for carrying out missile strikes early Wednesday in Pakistan in retaliation against the barbaric terror attack in Pahalgam that killed 26 civilians.

The Indian Army said nine terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, including Bahawalpur which is a major base of Jaish-e-Mohammad terror outfit, were hit under 'Operation Sindoor'.

South superstar Rajinikanth praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the success of 'Operation Sindoor'.

"The fighter's fight begins... No stopping until the mission is accomplished! The entire NATION is with you. @PMOIndia @HMOIndia #OperationSindoor JAI HIND," he wrote on X.

"Jai Hind. Jai Mahakaal," Akshay Kumar captioned a post with 'Operation Sindoor' on his official X page.

Kangana Ranaut, also BJP's MP from Mandi, reiterated the government's "zero tolerance" stance on terrorism.

"May god protect those who protect us. Wishing our forces safety and success. #operationsindoor," she wrote on her Instagram Stories.

"May justice be served. Jai Hind #OperationSindoor," said "Pushpa" star Allu Arjun on X.

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister and actor Pawan Kalyan quoted a few lines from nationalist poet Ramdhari Singh Dinkar's Hindi poem "Parshuram Ki Prateeksha".

"Veerta jahan par nahin, punya ka kshay hai. Veerta jahan par nahin, swaarth ki jai hai (Where there is no bravery, there is loss of virtue. Where there is no bravery, selfishness prevails)" he wrote in Hindi.

In the same X post, Kalyan said how India practised "tolerance for decades".

"Heartfelt thanks to the brave leadership of the three armies who once again filled the entire India, sitting in silence after much suffering, with the spirit of bravery through "Operation Sindoor", and to Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji who stood firmly with them...!! We are with you, always. Jai Hind!! @adgpi @IAF_MCC @indiannavy #OperationSindoor," he added.

"Zero Tolerance for Terrorism. Jai Hind Ki Sena," said "Shershaah" star Sidharth Malhotra on Instagram Stories.

Filmmaker Shekhar Kapur said India's response to the terror attack in Pahalgam shows the world "how responsible and confident it is in itself".

"Without the rhetoric of War #operration_sindoor is a precise hit at territories and organisation that backed the horrendous terrorists that killed innocent civilians," Kapur wrote on X.

Suniel Shetty said terror has no place in the world.

"Zero tolerance. Total justice. #OperationSindoor," he wrote in an Instagram post.

"Jai Hind Ki Sena … Bharat Mata Ki Jai!!!! #OperationSindoor," said Riteish Deshmukh

Our prayers are with our forces, said filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar.

"One nation, together we stand. Jai Hind, Vande Mataram," he wrote in an X post.

Actor Nimrat Kaur, whose father was an Indian Army officer who was awarded with Shaurya Chakra, also praised the armed forces for their valour.

"United with our forces. One country. One mission. #JaiHind," she wrote on her Instagram Stories.

Anupam Kher also shared a post of 'Operation Sindoor' and captioned it as: "Bharat Mata Ki Jai #OperationSindoor."

"Jai Hind #OperationSindoor," wrote singer Adnan Sami on X.

Justice has been served, thanks to our armed forces, said podcaster and influencer Ranveer Allahbadia on Instagram.

In his post, Allahbadia also said an average Pakistani is not India's enemy. "It is Pakistani terrorists & more importantly, Pakistani military leaders & the ISI," he added.

India's actions came two weeks after the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack triggered widespread outrage in India and abroad.

In a high-level meeting with the top defence brass, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 29 gave the armed forces "complete operational freedom" to decide on the mode, targets and timing of the response to the terror attack in Pahalgam.