Father's Day: 'Dad never pressured me to follow his path, but showed how to walk on my own', says Uthara Unnikrishnan

CHENNAI: Perhaps the greatest harmony between National Award winners P Unnikrishnan and his daughter Uthara Unnikrishnan isn't in the notes they hum but in the silence between the ineffability of their father-daughter bond.

Uthara’s foray into music was anything but planned. “My parents told me we were visiting my cousin's house to play with their dog," she giggles, recalling how she'd instead find herself in Sudha Raja's music classes.

Her father remembers it fondly. "She wouldn't sit still, but talent has its way of surfacing."

Their professional dynamic reveals a rather beautiful father-daughter equation. "He's never raised his voice," says Uthara, "But will make me repeat a line endlessly until it's perfect." Unnikrishnan explains his philosophy: "Natural talent is precious, but discipline refines it. I want her to understand that popularity fades, but mastery requires relentless practice, especially in Carnatic and Hindustani music.”

One of Uthara’s most vivid memories is her debut performance on the Super Singer grand finale over a decade ago. "I was so nervous walking down the stairs with my dad that I slipped and almost fell," she narrates. "Dad grabbed me just in time. I know it’s funny now, but back then, I was terrified!" That moment remained symbolic of their bond. "He’d always push me to face my fears. Only if you do it, you’ll learn, he’d say."

Their taste in music aligns in the symphony, with both holding a fondness for the classic 1997 Tamil song Narumugaye sung by Bombay Jayashri and Unnikrishnan himself, which also happens to coexist with Uthara's passion for Western pop. "Dad's playlist had ABBA alongside MS Subbulakshmi.” Unnikrishnan enjoys their musical exchanges. "She updates me on trends. Good music does transcend generations."

Though their professional synergy is undeniable, conversations at home flow almost just as effortlessly, and discussions range from movies and upcoming performances to light-hearted debates over social media posts. “Sometimes she tells me how to post on Instagram, and other times she questions why I’ve posted a certain picture,” Unnikrishnan chuckles.

Having grown up in a musical household, Uthara has handled fame with grace. “She’s seen how we balance public and private life, so she’s very level-headed.”

Her National Award win for the song Azhagu from Saivam remains one of Unnikrishnan’s proudest moments. “When I won my National Award in 1994, it was different – there was no social media frenzy. Seeing her achieve it in this era, with all its competition, is truly special.”

Director AL Vijay and composer GV Prakash have played pivotal roles in Uthara’s career. “Vijay has been like a godfather to her. He ensured she got opportunities in his films. GV Prakash has also been a pivotal mentor,” Unnikrishnan shares.

But Uthara’s dream collaboration? "A proper father-daughter film duet. Maybe a heartfelt melody."

Do they celebrate Father’s Day? "I will video call dad as he will be in the UK for his performance.”

Uthara admires her father’s patience, which she strives to emulate. "He’s calm even when I mess up on stage.” Their backstage ritual? "He’ll joke and ask me just to chill out. No pressure."

As Uthara prepares for the release of her upcoming film projects – Vaa Kannamma from Once More, and Kanavellam from 3BHK, her father's advice remains constant, "Channel your versatility wisely. Depth matters more than variety." And as Uttara rightly adds, "He never pressured me to follow his path, but showed me how to walk my own with purpose."