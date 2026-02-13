Farhan Akhtar to portray Ravi Shankar in Sam Mendes 'The Beatles'

"New casting announced for 'The Beatles - A Four-Film Cinematic Event', directed by Sam Mendes. Farhan Akhtar will star as Ravi Shankar, Lucy Boynton will star as Jane Asher. Morfydd Clark will star as Cynthia (Powell) Lennon. Harry Lawtey will star as Stuart Sutcliffe. In cinemas April 2028. #TheBeatlesMovies," the studio posted.

Mendes, the director of critical hits like "American Beauty", "Road to Perdition", "Revolutionary Road", James Bond movies "Skyfall" and "Spectre", and "1917", has taken on the ambitious duty of directing the four-film series chronicling the legendary British band, with each movie told from the perspective of one of the Beatles members.