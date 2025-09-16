Fans name star after 'Saiyaara' film, actors Ahaan Pandey, Aneet Padda react

NEW DELHI: Stories don't end, they just find a new sky and galaxy is how "Saiyaara" stars Aneet Padda and Ahaan Pandey reacted to a fan who got a star named after the movie.

"Saiyaara", as Padda's lyricist writer Vaani explains to Pandey's Krish in the movie, means a star.

Though the International Astronomical Union has the authority to name celestial objects, many private companies provide a certificate and registry entry where one can 'symbolically' name a star by purchasing a package.

And "Saiyaara" fans seems to have done exactly that.

A fan account named Ahneetx shared a series of pictures on Instagram on Tuesday after naming a star "Saiyaara".

"Some love stories deserve to be remembered forever, not just on screen but in the universe itself. That’s why, as a gift for our fandom, I’ve named a star 'Saiyaara' - so #Ahneet shines endlessly in the sky forever and ever and ever. All thanks to my frnds …who gave me this idea and this is the best thing I could do for all our saiyaara paglus- WE GOT OUR OWN 'SAIYAARA' STAR NOW," read the caption.

The post wasn't left unnoticed by Pandey and Padda, who penned heartfelt notes in the comment section.

"Sometimes I think the film ended. Then you do something like this and I realise stories don’t end, they just find new skies, heartpulse: one star may be named 'Saiyaara', but the real galaxy has always been you all. Thank you for making our story feel infinite," Padda said.

Pandey called the gesture "magical beyond measure".

"The real star is you, thank you for shining so brightly, I remember the day Saiyaara left theatres, everything had happened and I hadn’t let any of it sink in. Seeing this now feels like the film found its place in the universe, somewhere in the galaxy where beautiful things go after they leave. My words don’t quite hold what I feel, because what I feel is too beautiful to be put into words, but this is magical beyond measure, thank you truly," he wrote.

The YRF film, directed by Mohit Suri, revolves around an upcoming musician with anger issues and a lyricist trying to get over her heartbreak. The core of the love story is the music the two create. The film was also praised for its soulful tracks such as “Saiyaara”, “Dhun”, “Humsafar” and “Tum Ho To”.

After its successful run in theatres where it earned more than Rs 500 crore, the film released on Netflix on September 12.