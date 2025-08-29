Fans install Ram Charan’s Peddi-inspired Lord Ganesha idols during Ganesh Chaturthi

CHENNAI: As Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations continue across the country, fans of actor Ram Charan in Srikakulam added a cinematic touch by installing Lord Ganesha idols modeled after his look in the upcoming film Peddi.

The unique idols depict Ganesha in a striped shirt and trousers, with one hand holding a cricket bat and the other adjusting the sleeves, echoing a popular frame featuring the actor from the film.

This is not the first time the star’s fans have brought his on-screen personas into festive celebrations. In the past, Ram Charan’s admirers created a Lord Ganesha idol inspired by his RRR look, complete with bow and arrow.

The latest tribute reflects Charan’s growing mass appeal and the anticipation surrounding Peddi, directed by Buchi Babu Sana. Produced by Venkata Satish Kilaru, Peddi stars Ram Charan in the titular role, alongside Kannada star Shivarajkumar, Janhvi Kapoor, Divyendu Sharma, and Jagapathi Babu.

The film is slated for a grand theatrical release on March 27, 2026, coinciding with the actor’s 41st birthday.