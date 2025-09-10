Fahadh Faasil to headline '96' fame Prem Kumar's next film

CHENNAI: 96 and Meiyazhagan director Prem Kumar is all set to team up with Fahadh Faasil for his next, which is touted to be an action thriller.

In a recent interview, Prem Kumar revealed that he narrated the first 45 minutes of the script to Fahadh, who was immediately impressed. “It will be a thriller with action, but my signature emotional touch will definitely be there,” he stated.

The filmmaker also clarified that his project with actor Vikram will take off later, as it is still in the early stages. “The writing requires another four months. So I’ll finish my current lineup before starting that,” he added.

The Vikram film, backed by Ishari K Ganesh’s Vels Film International, was officially announced earlier this year.