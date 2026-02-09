Fahadh Faasil reveals he plays the villain in Mammootty, Mohanlal-starrer 'Patriot'

For the unaware, the film is scheduled to hit screens worldwide on April 23 this year.

Fahadh, who participated in an event recently, made this disclosure on stage. "I play the villain in Patriot," he said and went on to also confirm that there would be a second part to his blockbuster film 'Aavesham'. "Yes, Aavesham 2 is there. That is a question that people ask me everywhere I go. Hopefully, (in) 2027 or 2028," he said.