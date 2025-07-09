FaFa is a peppy number from Maareesan

CHENNAI: The makers of the upcoming film Maareesan have dropped the first single, FaFa, on Wednesday. The track is peppy, comedic and gives a peek into Fahadh Faasil’s character in the film.

Sung by Mathichiyam Bala and penned by lyricist Madhan Karky, the music is composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja. Yuvan’s fans are delighted as this single marks the release of the composer’s song after Sweetheart, earlier this year.

Directed by Sudheesh Shankar and written by V Krishnamoorthy, Maareesan features Fahadh Faasil and Vadivelu in the lead roles. The cast also includes Kovai Sarala, Vivek Prasanna, Sithara, PL Thenappan, Livingston, Renuka, Saravana Subbaih, Krishna, Haritha, and Telephone Raja.

The cinematography is handled by Kalaiselvan Sivaji, and editing is done by Sreejith Sarang. The film is produced by RB Choudhary, under the banner of Super Good Films, and is scheduled to hit theatres on July 25.