Experimenting in various genres is my comfort zone, says Ram

CHENNAI: Ever since director Ram’s Paranthu Po was announced, it came across as a surprise package to several movie buffs as the story is headlined by Mirchi Shiva, who is known to choose characters that are diametrically in contrast to Ram’s lead characters.

The trailer and glimpses of the film too assure that the National award-winning filmmaker has come up with something new up his sleeve. “When JioHotstar approached me, they asked me to make a ‘happy film’,” he says with a laugh.

“When I looked for a happy story, I was looking for things that happen around us every day. I have a son and I have seen what he discusses with his friends. What I noticed is that more than the kids, it is the parents, who are going through tremendous peer pressure in terms of providing the best education, decision-making or whether parents are giving their best. There are some parents, who work round-the-clock to give their kids the best and fail to spend quality time with them. Also, kids believe stories we tell them. So, Paranthu Po is about a conflict between beliefs and logic. In other words, we could also call it a Tiruvilaiyaadal story where Lord Muruga gets upset with his parents as they fail to meet his expectations,” he adds.





Vijay Yesudas









Shiva plays a father of a kid in the movie. Talking about this interesting collaboration, he says, “Shiva is a kid himself on and off the screen and a comfortable actor to work with. Also, I ensure that I look after my actors well on the sets, even if it means to buy them an ice cream. Then there is Grace Antony, who is from the Malayalam industry. You could say that the story revolves around three kids.”

Anjali has been Ram’s go-to actor. Having collaborated with her in films like Kattradhu Tamizh, Peranbu, Taramani and the yet-to-be released Yezhu Kadal Yezhu Malai and Paranthu Po. She is still referred to as Anandhi by many referring to her character in Kattradhu Tamizh. “My family members too call her Anandhi,” laughs Ram. “She is like a family as well to us. She plays a cameo in Paranthu Po and has a substantial role in Yezhu Kadal Yezhu Malai.”

Ram has been dabbling across genres with Thanga Meenkal, Taramani and Paranthu Po. “None of these films are in my comfort zone. I don’t think I have one. Experimenting across genres is my comfort zone, I believe. Yezhu Kadal Yezhu Malai will be a complete action film,” he remarks.

All of Ram’s six films have won awards at national and international levels. The filmmaker says that awards are never at the back of his mind while making films. “I make it relevant to everyone. I give the same theatrical cut to awards as well, except for the background music. I am happy as long as it is embraced by the audience in Tamil Nadu or Rotterdam,” Ram concludes.





Anjali







