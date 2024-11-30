Exclusive: Arya makes India proud again; completes his second triathlon in Bahrain

CHENNAI: Wishes have been pouring in for actor- athlete Arya from various quarters since Thursday. He posted a video on social media where he is seen crossing the finish line to a huge round of applause from the onlookers. We contacted the actor, who told DT Next that he competed in the Bahrain triathlon representing India and completed it. "This is the second triathlon I have completed after Poland. I did 2 kilometres of swimming, 90 kilometres of cycling and 21 kilometres of running. The event had 1,500 participants from 93 countries," he said.

Giving us a sneak peek into his gruelling schedule, Arya opened up that it required 30 hours of training every week. "It would be impossible without this amount of regime. I had to balance it out between my shooting schedule. On an average I trained for four to five hours a day. I was backed by Gokulam Kerala FC and Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu for this. Triathlon requires a right balance of physical and mental toughness."

In 2022, Arya completed 1540 kms in an London based cycling event and a 1200 km cycling event in France in Paris-Brest-Paris ride.