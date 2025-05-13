Ex-AIADMK Minister Sellur K Raju faces ire over comments on Indian soldiers

CHENNAI: Former AIADMK minister Sellur K Raju, infamous for his idea of floating thermocol sheets in the Vaigai dam to prevent evaporation, has found himself in the middle of a controversy again after he made some unsavoury remarks about the Indian soldiers.

According to a Daily Thanthi report, recently he had made a remark stating that soldiers didn’t fight wars, only the devices they used did. Offended by this,Thiruchelvam, the President of the Tri-Services Ex-Servicemen Welfare Association in Karaikudi issued a press release and said that Sellur Raju's recent remarks about soldiers have caused a huge uproar among ex-servicemen across Tamil Nadu. "While people have not forgotten his great thermocol ideas, he has once again brought himself down by making a very "wise" comment," he wrote.

"Even if the Prime Minister and the relevant ministers buy what the officers recommend for the army, will they work automatically? He is naive, unaware that it is the army that, in the midst of enemy attacks, does not value its own life and targets the enemy's targets and destroys them to protect its country. As Sellur Raju says, is it enough to give weapons? If those machines can operate on their own and win the war, why not disband the army?," the statement said.

"Sellur Raju, by making comments on matters he cannot understand, is hurting himself and his family and offending the soldiers who protect this country and its people. We request that a former state minister not create a situation where people will laugh at him. We strongly condemn his childish behaviour," he concluded in the statement.