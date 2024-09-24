"Everyone should bless us...": Sparsh Shrivastava expresses hopes for 'Laapataa Ladies' Oscar win

AGRA: Kiran Rao's Laapataa Ladies has been selected as India's entry for the 2025 Oscars, marking a significant achievement for the film's entire team. Actor Sparsh Shrivastava, who played Deepak Kumar, expressed his excitement over this recognition, calling it an emotional moment for his family as well.

In an interview with ANI, Sparsh shared, "I think everyone from Aamir Khan Productions to my whole family is really happy. It will be even better if we win. My family is very emotional, and everyone is celebrating this moment." His mother, proud of her son's achievement, also voiced her joy, saying, "I am very proud of him, and the entire family is overjoyed."

Director Kiran Rao also expressed her gratitude, saying, "I am very happy. I wasn't expecting an Oscar entry given the number of excellent films this year. This opportunity allows us to showcase the film to a much larger audience. I thank everyone for the love and support. There is something for everyone in this film."

Rao acknowledged the challenges of the road ahead, emphasizing the importance of the film's message. "The movie touches on issues, expectations, and the aspirations of women. Having it selected as the official entry to the Oscars is incredibly encouraging. It feels like we're moving toward finding solutions to many problems faced by women. Introducing new faces and talents in this film has been well appreciated," she added. "The journey to the Oscars is long and tough, but we'll give it our best effort."

Produced by Aamir Khan Productions, Kindling Pictures, and Jio Studios, Laapataa Ladies was released in theaters on March 1, 2024, starring Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Shrivastava, Ravi Kishan, and Chhaya Kadam. Rao also mentioned Aamir Khan’s excitement about the film's selection, sharing that he congratulated the entire team on the achievement.