'Every school should take children on a Parliament visit,’ says Regena Cassandrra

CHENNAI: It is usual for an actor’s social media story or post to be liked or receive comments. But Regena Cassandrra’s Instagram story from the Parliament in New Delhi, earlier this week drew everyone’s attention and became a talking point among netizens. Seen in a trad look in an off white saree, and a mid-partitioned hair, we couldn’t help but ask if she has taken a political plunge, with a huge smile, she says, “Certainly not. But I see this as a bigger responsibility. As a part of my NGO, Democratic Sangha, we have started a program called Young Leaders For Social Change. School children and teenagers, who have the eye to take up social work and to understand how democracy works in our nation, we took them on a visit to parliament as a part of their module.”

The NGO that was started last year currently has 12 students in this program. “This was an educational trip for kids. LAMP workers of the Member of Parliament initially gave our kids a briefing and a virtual tour of what they will be educated about in the tour. They were made to go through our Indian Constitution book and also got to see our new Indian Parliament. Our new Parliament building is a vision. I am glad that the kids were able to know all these beyond books. Every school should take their students on such a trip and instill a sense of democracy in them,” she adds.

The NGO currently operates from Hyderabad. “This is a vast project that we have and we are in early stages. In another year, we are looking to start in Tamil Nadu. Not only children, we are also looking forward to taking this to rural women and zero in on a few districts and constituencies where we could work. In Telangana, we are already working in a couple of districts including Karimnagar where we have a module for women called the Rural Women Leadership Program, after which they work with the district Collectors and become voices for change. We do it for both the rural and urban population. Doing it for the urban communities help us in bringing funds for rural initiatives,” says Regena.