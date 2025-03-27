Every opportunity, challenge, and experience has shaped me into the artiste I am today, says Manjima Mohan

CHENNAI: Actress Manjima Mohan, who has delivered some critically acclaimed performances in both Tamil and Malayalam cinema, on Thursday penned a note of gratitude on the occasion of completing 10 years in the film industry as an artiste.

Taking to her Instagram timeline, Manjima Mohan wrote, “Ten years since I began my journey as an artiste, and I couldn’t be more grateful. Every opportunity, every challenge, and every experience has shaped me into the artiste I am today.”

Expressing her heartfelt thanks to all her directors, actors, and producers that she has worked with, Manjima told them, “Your support and belief in me have made this journey unforgettable.”

Thanking the media, she wrote, “Thank you for always recognizing and appreciating my work.”

She also said, “I am forever indebted to my family and friends, who stood by me through every high and low, ensuring I never gave up.”

Finally, the actress thanked her fans and audiences, saying, “Actors are truly blessed to receive unconditional love and immense support from well-wishers we may have never even met. It’s something I cherish deeply and never take for granted. There’s still so much to achieve, a long road ahead, and many dreams to fulfill. Here’s to the journey ahead!”

Manjima Mohan first shot to limelight in Malayalam cinema with the immensely popular ‘Oru Vadakkan Selfie’, featuring Nivin Pauly in the lead. The Malayalam film was a superhit that fetched her recognition not just in Kerala but also all across the south. Manjima made an impact in Tamil cinema with the Gautham Menon romantic action drama ‘Achcham Yenbadhu Madamaiyada’. She played the female lead in the film opposite Silambarasan.

The actress has delivered several critically acclaimed performances over the course of the last 10 years. In fact, her most recent performance, which was in the Tamil web series Suzhal 2, has come in for much appreciation.