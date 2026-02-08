Euphoria pushed me emotionally: Sara Arjun

CHENNAI: Popularly known as Baby Sara to the Tamil audience for her performances in Deiva Thirumagal and Saivam, Sara Arjun was recently seen in Euphoria. Opening up about the project, she said it came into her life at a time when nothing felt certain, yet everything felt possible.
Sara reflected on her emotional journey with the project and expressed gratitude to filmmaker Gunasekhar and producer Neelima Guna for trusting the story and telling it with honesty. She wrote, “Some stories don’t just choose you, they stay with you long after the moment passes. This film found me at a time when nothing felt certain, yet everything felt possible.”
The actress thanked her father for giving her the freedom to choose her path. “To my own family, especially my dad, thank you for always holding my hand, for listening, and still giving me the freedom to choose my path. That trust has shaped me more than you know,” she added.
In Euphoria, Sara stars as a troubled teen, Chaitra. The film explores issues like drug abuse and youth crime, inspired by real-life events. It also featuring Bhumika Chawla and Gautham Vasudev Menon. Sara shared, “This film pushed me emotionally and made me uncomfortable in the most meaningful way. I truly hope it connects with you in some way. To me, this is a very important story.”
The actor was last seen in Ponniyin Selvan franchise in Tamil. She has the second installment of Dhurandhar in the pipeline. The film is slated to hit the big screen on March 19.