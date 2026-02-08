Euphoria pushed me emotionally: Sara Arjun

Sara reflected on her emotional journey with the project and expressed gratitude to filmmaker Gunasekhar and producer Neelima Guna for trusting the story and telling it with honesty. She wrote, “Some stories don’t just choose you, they stay with you long after the moment passes. This film found me at a time when nothing felt certain, yet everything felt possible.”

The actress thanked her father for giving her the freedom to choose her path. “To my own family, especially my dad, thank you for always holding my hand, for listening, and still giving me the freedom to choose my path. That trust has shaped me more than you know,” she added.