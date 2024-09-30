Euphony of the Unnikrishnans

CHENNAI: National award-winning father-daughter duo P Unnikrishnan and Uthara Unnikrishnan recently kept the audience swaying, singing along, and at times, simply listening in rapt enjoyment as they rendered a mix of film songs, light classical melodies and fusion numbers.

The concert was presented by Shri Vallabh Cultural Academy, a cultural organisation that aims to promote Indian culture and tradition by creating opportunities for the intensive pursuit of Indian art forms.

Four superlative talents making waves in their respective pursuits were honoured with Vallabh Yuva Kala Awards, which have been instituted to encourage the awardees to consistently pursue excellence in their fields and bring more performers as well as audiences into the ambit of Indian fine arts.

The four Vallabh Yuva Kala awardees for 2024-25 are- Uthara Unnikrishnan, student of MOP Vaishnav College for Women, SN Gowthami, classical dancer, alumna of DG Vaishnav College, Aaron Steve, student of Kola Saraswathi Vaishnav Senior Secondary School, a classically trained mridangist who collaborates with beatboxers and other artistes for fusion performances, and Karthik Raja S, student of MOP Vaishnav Middle School, who is a prodigious talent in Thirukkural recitation.

“I’d like to express my gratitude to Shri Vallabh Cultural Academy,” Mr Unnikrishnan said at the concert. “To support and uplift Indian fine arts, and find new talents and audiences, this is the need of the hour.”